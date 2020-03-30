President Donald Trump said Monday in an interview with Fox News that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo would be a better candidate for president in 2020 than former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I wouldn’t mind running against Andrew. I’ve known Andrew for a long time,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t mind that, but I’ll be honest. I think he’d be a better candidate than Sleepy Joe.”

The president spoke about Cuomo and Biden during an interview with Fox and Friends on Monday morning.

Cuomo’s performance as governor of New York during the coronavirus crisis has boosted his approval ratings, prompting comparisons between him and Biden as leaders of the Democrat party. A new poll shows that 87 percent of New Yorkers now approve of Cuomo’s job performance, up from 44 percent in February.

“I think probably Andrew would be better,” Trump said when asked about Cuomo. “I’m telling you right now, you know, I want somebody in this country that’s going to do a great job.”

Other Democrats have voiced their support for Cuomo replacing Biden on the ticket, despite it being highly unlikely to happen.

“Biden should step aside and let Gov. Cuomo be the nominee!” comedian Bill Maher wrote on Twitter, comparing the former governor to an ace pitcher.

“I personally don’t think Joe Biden’s capable. We’ll see what happens. I wish him luck,” Trump said.

The president said one reason Cuomo’s approval ratings are high is all of the assistance he is getting from the federal government.

“One of the reasons he’s successful is because we’ve helped make him successful,” Trump said.

But Trump said he would feel comfortable running against Biden or Cuomo.

“I wouldn’t mind running against Andrew. I don’t mind running against Joe Biden.”