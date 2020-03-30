House Democrat Nydia Velazquez Diagnosed with ‘Presumed Coronavirus Infection’

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) has been diagnosed with a “presumed coronavirus infection,” she announced on Monday.

Velazquez said she began to fall ill early Sunday morning, experiencing an “abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, nasal congestion and stomach upset.” She said she also lost her ability to smell or taste — two other symptoms associated with the virus.

“After speaking with The Attending Physician by phone, I was diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection.  My symptoms are mild at the present time and I am taking Tylenol for fever, and isolating myself at my home,” Velazquez, 67, said in a statement.

She continued:

At the advice of The Attending Physician, neither COVID 19 laboratory testing nor a doctor’s office visit was recommended. I am carefully monitoring my symptoms, working remotely and in constant contact with my staff.  I’ll continue my work on behalf of New Yorkers as together we overcome this virus. In that regard, I encourage everyone to stay at home and continue practicing social distancing.

The New York lawmaker rushed back to Washington, DC, for the passage of the emergency relief package last week, after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) signaled his intention to force a roll-call vote — an action that ultimately failed:

Photos show Velazquez at the signing ceremony, standing near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), 80, and speaking with Rep, Maxine Waters (D-CA), 81:

Other members of Congress – including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC), Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT), and Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) – have tested positive for the virus.

