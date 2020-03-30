Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) has been diagnosed with a “presumed coronavirus infection,” she announced on Monday.

Velazquez said she began to fall ill early Sunday morning, experiencing an “abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, nasal congestion and stomach upset.” She said she also lost her ability to smell or taste — two other symptoms associated with the virus.

“After speaking with The Attending Physician by phone, I was diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection. My symptoms are mild at the present time and I am taking Tylenol for fever, and isolating myself at my home,” Velazquez, 67, said in a statement.

At the advice of The Attending Physician, neither COVID 19 laboratory testing nor a doctor’s office visit was recommended. I am carefully monitoring my symptoms, working remotely and in constant contact with my staff. I’ll continue my work on behalf of New Yorkers as together we overcome this virus. In that regard, I encourage everyone to stay at home and continue practicing social distancing.

I have been diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection. My symptoms are mild. I am isolating myself at my home and following the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician. My full statement is below. pic.twitter.com/9TgPXoy9dN — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) March 30, 2020

The New York lawmaker rushed back to Washington, DC, for the passage of the emergency relief package last week, after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) signaled his intention to force a roll-call vote — an action that ultimately failed:

I'm back in DC as we prepare to pass the #coronavirus stimulus package. More will be needed, but this bill is a good first step. There are reports one GOP Member may delay this bill, but make no mistake, we WILL pass this bill for families, workers & small businesses. #CARESAct pic.twitter.com/L1cM7fQXtU — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) March 27, 2020

Photos show Velazquez at the signing ceremony, standing near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), 80, and speaking with Rep, Maxine Waters (D-CA), 81:

Rep. Nydia Velazquez was definitely on the House floor on Friday when the House voted on the third coronavirus relief package where other members of Congress were https://t.co/ENyijMH9u0 — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) March 30, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi also spoke with @NydiaVelazquez right after the signing ceremony on Friday pic.twitter.com/9V7dzSsNCe — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) March 30, 2020

Other members of Congress – including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC), Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT), and Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) – have tested positive for the virus.