Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) on Sunday urged would-be criminals to remain in their homes and “chill” until the Chinese coronavirus epidemic subsides in the Texas city.

“The best way to help police officers is to not commit a crime,” Turner told reporters during a press conference on his city’s latest efforts to combat the deadly illness. “Until the coronavirus is resolved, criminals, take a break.”

“Stay home and don’t commit any crimes. Thay way, they will stay safe and out of jail and police offers will stay safe and go home to there families,” the mayor added. “Crooks, criminals, you chill.”

Earlier in his press briefing, Turner confirmed 53 new coronavirus cases in Houston, bringing the city’s total number to 937. 9 people have died from the illness and 57 recovered.

11 police officers and firefighters have contracted the virus, according to Houston Police Department (HPD) Chief Art Acevedo. As of Sunday, Texas has 2,552 total cases and 34 deaths.

Turner noted the jump in cases is likely due to an increase in testing.

“I fully expect the numbers will continue to rise and that will help us address our situation in the city of Houston,” he said.