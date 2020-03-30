My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell spoke at the White House on Monday, explaining to the American people what his company was doing to help during the coronavirus crisis, but he also had some words of spiritual advice for the country.

“I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families,” he said.

Lindell said that America benefited after President Trump was elected and began turning back to God. He urged all Americans to join and pray for the country.

“With our great president, vice president, and this administration, and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that is stronger than ever,” he said.

Lindell said he had dedicated 75 percent of his manufacturing capacity to producing masks for medical professionals and was already producing up to 10,000 masks a day and expects to make up to 50,000 masks a day by Friday.

He also noted that his company was uniquely positioned to address America’s needs, as its manufacturing took place in the United States.

“I’m proud to manufacture our products in the United States and I’m even more proud to serve our nation in this time of need,” he said.

Lindell and other business CEOs were at the White House on Monday to talk about their efforts on behalf of Americans to produce medical equipment for the war against the virus.