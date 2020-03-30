A hospital in Buffalo, New York, has fired a top executive after she mocked supporters of President Donald Trump in comments on her Facebook page.

Laura Krolczyk, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s vice president for external affairs, was fired last week by the hospital, according to spokeswoman Annie Deck-Miller in a statement to Buffalo News.

Prior to being fired, the hospital had placed Krolczyk on administrative leave after Michael Caputo shared screenshots of a conversation between Krolczyk and Lisa LaTrovato, another top official at the hospital.

Krolczyk’s comments stem from outrage over an article she shared on Facebook, which she used to go after the president.

Here are the workday public Facebook posts made by @RoswellPark senior executive spokesman Laura Krolczyk, former Hillary Clinton advisor, on how to assure Trump voters get COVID19. pic.twitter.com/mX3jtHhMog — Read/Watch The Ukraine Hoax! 🇺🇸🇺 (@MichaelRCaputo) March 27, 2020

“But will waste more than that on a wall and space force,” LaTrovato wrote in response to Krolczyk’s post.

“Trump supporters need to pledge to give up their ventilators for someone else … and not go to the hospital,” Krolczyk replied.

LaTrovato responded once more and said, “I think they should be the only ones in packed churches on Sunday.”

“They should barricade themselves in there and ride this out,” Krolczyk said.

The hospital has stated that Krolczyk was originally placed on administrative leave but fired after an investigation. LaTrovato has also been placed on administrative leave, with the CEO of the company saying their behavior “is not tolerated.”

“This behavior is not tolerated at Roswell Park. If any team members act in a way that does not accord with that commitment, we will take swift and appropriate action, just as we did in this instance,” CEO Candace S. Johnson told Buffalo News.