Watch Live: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Holds Press Conference

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a press briefing at the White House on Sunday, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.

The president and his team continue to talk about the fight to contain the spread of the virus as well as support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic.

On Sunday, Trump said that Americans should continue social distancing until April 30th in an effort to “stop the spread.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx have said that if Americans continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, they are predicting

“There’s a large confidence interval, and so it’s anywhere in the model between 80,000 and 160,000, maybe even potentially 200,000 people succumbing to this,” Dr. Birx said on Sunday. “That’s with mitigation.”

The president predicted that Americans could start returning to ordinary life by June.

“We think that that’s going to be the bottom of the hill. That’s where we’re looking at June 1st,” he said. “Maybe even a little bit sooner than that.”