Donald Trump Reacts to Nancy Pelosi Interview on ‘Morning Psycho (Joe)’

President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter to an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“I watched a portion of low rated (very) Morning Psycho (Joe) this Morning in order to see what Nancy Pelosi had to say, and what moves she was planning to further hurt our Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Actually, other than her usual complaining that I’m a terrible person, she wasn’t bad. Still praying!”

The Speaker struck a different tone from her comments on CNN on Sunday when she said “as the president fiddles, people are dying” and alleged his early “inaction” had cost people lives.

Pelosi appeared slightly more conciliatory in her Morning Joe interview on Tuesday, promising to work with the president to help defeat the virus and alleviate the economic pain caused by the shutdown of ordinary economic life.

“We may have our differences, but we have to find our common ground,” Pelosi said.

She declined to specifically target Trump regarding the virus, although she said she wished scientists had been more public about their warnings about the approaching virus.

“When did they tell the president, was it two months ago? What did he know and when did he know it?” she asked. “But you know what? Right now we just have to focus on getting the job done.”

Pelosi praised Trump for heeding the advice from federal scientists and keeping restrictions on the country until April 30th.

“Long overdue, but let’s go forward with that,” she said.

She said that questions about the president could wait until after the virus was defeated, and prepared for the second wave of infections in the fall.

“I hope that those lessons learned will be something that we can clearly recognize and deal with,” Pelosi said.