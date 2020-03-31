Appearing Tuesday on CNN’s Newsroom, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated that social distancing is seemingly working in the United States, and such measures are “starting to be able to possibly flatten out” the curve of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

