Model Projects When the Coronavirus Will Peak in Each State

The United States, as a whole, is roughly two weeks away from reaching the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, but the peaks for individual states will vary, with most occurring over the next four weeks, according to projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

When it comes to the arrival of the coronavirus, not all states are facing the same timeline. Some states, like New York and Louisiana, have quickly become epicenters of the virus in the United States and, as a result, will reach a resource peak weeks sooner than states like Kentucky and Missouri, which are not expected to reach their highest demand until the second week of May. The various projections, based on peak hospital resource demand caused by the virus, could explain why some governors are taking more aggressive, imminent actions in their response to the pandemic.

Here are the projected peaks for all 50 states, plus D.C., per the IHME model. The model takes into consideration the number of beds needed, as well as ventilators.

New York, for example, is expected to hit its resource peak April 9. The current model, at the time of this publication, estimates a bed shortage of 60,610 and 9,055 ventilators needed. A state like Kentucky, however, is not expected to reach its peak until May 12. It shows the state having a surplus of beds and 288 ventilators needed.

Here is the resource peak for each state. Resource details can be found here:

Vermont: April 9 New York: April 9 New Jersey: April 9 Michigan: April 10 Connecticut: April 10 Louisiana: April 10 Idaho: April 12 Massachusetts: April 14 Iowa: April 15 Pennsylvania: April 15 Illinois: April 16 Oklahoma: April 17 Indiana: April 17 Colorado: April 17 Washington, DC: April 18 Rhode Island: April 19 Ohio: April 19 Delaware: April 20 Alabama: April 20 Arkansas: April 20 Nevada: April 20 Minnesota: April 21 Georgia: April 22 Mississippi: April 22 North Carolina: April 22 Arizona: April 24 South Carolina: April 24 Washington: April 24 Maine: April 25 Tennessee: April 26 California: April 26 Wisconsin: April 26 Utah: April 27 Kansas: April 28 New Hampshire: April 30 New Mexico: April 30 Alaska: April 30 Hawaii: April 30 Nebraska: April 30 Montana: April 30 West Virginia: May 1 North Dakota: May 1 South Dakota: May 1 Wyoming: May 1 Texas: May 2 Oregon: May 3 Florida: May 3 Missouri: May 11 Kentucky: May 12 Maryland: May 14 Virginia: May 17

The model shows April 14 as the peak for the United States as a whole. However, it notes that the projections are contingent on the continuation of “strong social distancing measures and other protective measures.”

President Trump officially extended the “Slow the Spread” coronavirus guidelines to April 30 during a press conference over the weekend.

“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won, that would be the greatest loss of all,” Trump, who had remained optimistic on reopening the economy on Easter, said during the press conference in the Rose Garden.

“The better you do the faster this whole nightmare will end, therefore we will extend our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread,” he continued, predicting that the country will be “well on our way to recovering” by June 1.