Democrats have criticized President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as polls have shown rising approval from Americans over the job he is doing overall and his handling of the crisis.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed Trump was responsible for the loss of American lives.

Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “What the president — his denial at the beginning was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where — it continues — his delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly.”

However, Republicans have countered that Democrats were focused on impeaching the president while the coronavirus spread to the United States.

A former aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reminded Democrats that the same day the first person with coronavirus showed up to the U.S. in Washington state, Pelosi urged Americans to watch House impeachment managers deliver the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate.

Remember the ceremonial march of Democrat impeachment managers? That was the same day corona came to America. pic.twitter.com/qOOSpmR1rV — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) March 31, 2020

Pelosi indeed tweeted on January 15: “Tune in as House impeachment managers deliver the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the U.S. Senate.”

Tune in as House impeachment managers deliver the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the U.S. Senate. #DefendOurDemocracy https://t.co/zYOqfBQiZi — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 15, 2020

According to the CDC, the first patient to have been confirmed positive for coronavirus in the U.S. arrived to the country from Wuhan, China, on the same day, January 15.

On January 23, House impeachment managers made their opening arguments for removing the president to the Senate.

On January 29, Trump formed the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

On January 30, senators began asking two days of questions during the impeachment trial.

On January 31, Trump declared a ban on travel to the U.S. from China, which Democrats criticized as xenophobic.

