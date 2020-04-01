Donald Trump Spars with Fox News Reporter John Roberts

President Donald Trump sparred with Fox News reporter John Roberts on Wednesday, after the veteran reporter questioned his relationship with former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Roberts questioned whether it was possible for President Trump to speak with former Vice President Joe Biden, as both sides were hitting each other for failures to prepare for the coronavirus epidemic.

Roberts noted that the Obama team accused Trump of getting rid of the National Security Council pandemic response office, despite that claim being debunked.

“That turned out to be a false story … what are you working for, CNN?” Trump asked Roberts.

“No, no, no, no,” Roberts protested, “I’m pointing out what they have said and what you have said.”

Trump continued, “You know that’s a false story, what you just said was a false story … you shouldn’t be repeating a story that you know is false.”