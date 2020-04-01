Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a statewide shelter-in-place order Wednesday and ordered K-12 schools to be closed for the remainder of the semester.

Kemp’s remarks were made at a news conference to update the state’s response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has swept the nation.

Kemp stated:

As you know, over the past 48 hours, the modeling and data has dramatically changed for Georgia. The CDC has announced individuals can be infected and spread coronavirus earlier than thought. This is a revelation and a game-changer. Georgia will need more time to prepare for hospital surge capacity.

According to Kemp, the shelter-in-place order will be signed on Thursday and will remain in effect from Friday until April 13, 2020. Kemp said the order will be enforced by state law enforcement and “other people that I have authority to deputize.”

“This action will ensure uniformity across jurisdictions,” Kemp said. “We will publish the order tomorrow.”

In addition to the shelter-in-place order, Kemp also announced he would sign an order to close K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year. “I want to stress that online learning will still continue,” Kemp said.

According to the latest numbers from the Department of Public Health, Georgia currently has more than 4,600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with nearly 140 deaths.

Kemp has also stated that data shows hospitals will reach capacity in almost three weeks as the state university system processes about 3,000 coronavirus tests per day.

Kemp also praised those who “limit their travel” and are “heeding the advice” by staying inside their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We will accept nothing short of a victory over this virus,” Kemp stated.

