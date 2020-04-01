Michael Bloomberg’s gun control groups Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety are urging governors around the country to ignore the Donald Trump administration’s labeling of gun stores as “essential” business.

On March 28, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Trump’s Department of Homeland Security issued new guidelines highlighting those businesses that are essential and “critical” during a coronavirus shutdown. Firearm retailers and manufacturers were listed as essential, and the Bloomberg gun control groups are trying to convince governors that it is okay to ignore these guidelines.

A post on the Everytown/Moms Demand Action website quotes Moms Demands Action’s Shannon Watts saying, “The gun lobby has fear-mongered to stoke gun sales throughout this pandemic, pedaling the lie that more guns make us safer. The Trump administration just gave that myth its seal of approval, proving once again that President Trump cares more about lining gun dealers’ pockets than saving American lives.”

The post stresses that the Trump Administration guidelines are “advisory” and should “not…be considered, a federal directive or standard.”

Everytown’s John Feinblatt said, “It’s shameful and nonsensical that the Trump administration has decided to put gun dealers and manufacturers on the same level as police, first responders, hospital workers, and other Americans who are risking everything to save lives during this pandemic. Governors should feel free to ignore this irresponsible advisory and do what’s best for their residents.”

