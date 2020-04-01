Appearing Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs Tonight, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell described the corporate media’s coverage of his White House remarks during President Trump’s coronavirus Task Force press briefing as “evil.”

A transcript is as follows:

LOU DOBBS: You mentioned God. You have the Bible written large behind you, I suspect around you, as people of faith do. I want to turn to Chris Hayes, intrepid host on MSNBC. This is how he reacted to your appearance with the president and the other CEOs who are doing so much to help this country in this moment of crisis. Here is Mr. Hayes.

CHRIS HAYES: I personally can’t help but feel these daily sessions are bad for the country, may even be dangerous from a public health perspective. It seems crazy to me that everyone’s still taking them when you have MyPillow guy getting up there talking about reading the bible.

MIKE LINDELL: I heard Jim Acosta attack me too, and he was ten feet from me in the Rose Garden. This is just evil, Lou. This is evil. … This president has been the best man in charge for such a time as this; it’s just those newscasters, those journalists, we know who they are … CNN, what they did to me, I’m sorry, I put on a message of hope to the country that God had given us grace in November of 2016, a nation that turned its back on God, and right now we’re part of this big revival.