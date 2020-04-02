55 Companies in America Doing Their Part to Fight the Coronavirus

President Donald Trump continues to ask all companies in America to find ways to help the country fight the coronavirus.

From offering free meals and assistance to medical and health care workers to constructing masks, ventilators, and protective equipment, here are some of the top ways that America’s top businesses have answered the call.

President Trump has welcomed several CEOs to the White House to thank them for their efforts, and Breitbart News has been tracking some of the biggest contributions from America’s businesses.

