Donald Trump Again Tests Negative for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced at the White House that he had taken a second coronavirus test that came back negative.

The White House released a letter from the president’s physician announcing the test.

“This morning the president was tested again for COVID-19, utilizing a new, rapid point-of-care test capability,” the letter read. “He is healthy and without symptoms. Sample collection took just one minute and results were reported back in 15 minutes.”

The president tested negative for a coronavirus infection.

Trump said the second test was much more “pleasant” than the first test, which involved a cotton swab thrust deep into his nasal cavity.

“I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked and how fast it worked, and it is a lot easier,” Trump said. “I‘ve done them both, and the second one is much more pleasant.”

The president and the coronavirus task force has worked to make more testing available for the virus that delivers quicker results.