President Donald Trump on Thursday invoked the Defense Production Act against 3M to acquire more medical masks to fight the coronavirus.

The president responded to the news reported by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that 3M was sending masks to foreign countries instead of shipping them to the United States.

“We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks,” Trump wrote. “Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing – will have a big price to pay!”

We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks. “P Act” all the way. Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing – will have a big price to pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2020

Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz appeared on Carlson’s show to shame the company for not saving the masks for American workers.

Billionaire Mark Cuban also exposed 3M distributors for making as much money as possible with the masks and even spoke to the White House about the “price gouging” he said was taking place.

The president authorized Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf for FEMA “to acquire, from any appropriate subsidiary or affiliate of 3M Company, the number of N-95 respirators that the Administrator determines to be appropriate.”