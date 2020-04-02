Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) is allowing gun stores to reopen amid the coronavirus shutdown, after Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued guidelines that labeled such stores “essential.”

On March 28, 2020, Breitbart News reported that DHS released updated guidelines naming gun retailers and manufacturers as “essential.” Days later, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) reversed course and allowed gun stores in his state to reopen.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva halted his efforts to close gun stores in his jurisdiction just days after the new Trump administration guidelines were revealed, as well.

Mills’ original order “relied on guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that outlines ‘the critical infrastructure workforce’ — including first responders and health care, grocery, pharmacy and utility workers.” But the new guidelines include workers at gun retailers, gun manufacturers, and shooting ranges, and the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development changed its “essential” workers/businesses list on Tuesday to reflect the Trump Administration guidelines.

