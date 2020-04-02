Martha McSally Urges WHO Director to Resign over Coronavirus

I’ve never trusted a communist. And their cover-up of this virus that originated with them has caused unnecessary deaths around America and around the world. The WHO needs to stop covering for them. I think Dr. Tedros needs to step down. We need to take some action to address this issue. It’s just irresponsible. It’s unconscionable what they have done here while we have people dying across the globe:

McSally’s comment follows Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) call for Congress to hold a hearing and investigate the WHO’s role in helping China conceal the threat of the coronavirus.

Scott said:

The mission of the WHO is to get public health information to the world so every country can make the best decisions to keep their citizens safe. When it comes to coronavirus, the WHO failed. They need to be held accountable for their role in promoting misinformation and helping Communist China cover up a global pandemic. We know Communist China is lying about how many cases and deaths they have, what they knew, and when they knew it – and the WHO never bothered to investigate further. Their inaction cost lives.

Aylward reportedly refused to answer if Taiwan would be allowed to join the WHO.

The WHO echoed reports from Chinese authorities, claiming in January that there is “no clear” evidence of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020