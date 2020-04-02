Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday thanked food supply workers and truck drivers for keeping America running during the coronavirus crisis. He delivered his thanks personally during a visit to a massive Walmart distribution warehouse center in Gordonsville, Virginia.

During the stop, he spoke for several minutes with Earnest Allen, a delivery truck driver for Walmart Transportation, who continue to ship products and food despite the pandemic.

“I had to come out and see a truck driver,” Pence said. “You guys are burning up miles every day making sure the American people have food, supplies.”

The vice president also spoke to forklift workers in the center thanked them for doing their part.

“I like that hat,” he told one man in the center who wore a camouflage Trump hat.

The vice president also spoke on the factory wide intercom system to the workers.

“The fact that you’re showing up every day – rolling your sleeves up and doing the work – it shows you love your neighbor and you love your country,” he said. “Every day you come here, you’re making a difference for America.”

He thanked the workers for serving on the “front line” of the fight against the virus, by keeping Americans supplied with food.

We’re grateful for our farmers,” he said. “We’re grateful for our grocery store operators. We’re grateful for Walmart.”

The vice president also looked forward to the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here’s to that day in the future when we put the coronavirus in the past and come back stronger than ever before,” he said. “When that day comes, you’ll know right here at 1716 that you did your part.”

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon joined the tour of the center together with the Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Purdue spoke with Breitbart News about the strength of the food supply chain on Saturday.

“People are working,” he said on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel, before adding a positive personal note:

“I just want to thank all those people, the whole supply chain from those that make the inputs to producing our food to farmers and ranchers who grow our food to those who process, inspect, and deliver—and stock—all those people are the real heroes.”