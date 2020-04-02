Laredo, Texas, officials have ordered everyone five years old and older to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

This includes people who go to grocery stores, pharmacies, and even those getting out of their cars to pump gas, a local ABC affiliate reported:

This comes as the U.S. Surgeon General changed its tone after learning there’s a good amount of asymptomatic spread of the virus. They’re now asking the CDC to discuss whether or not people should be wearing the masks to help prevent the spread. If people are caught not covering their nose and mouth, they face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 in Laredo.

As of Thursday morning, there are 956,588 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 48,582 have died, and 192,530 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

