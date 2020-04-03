Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Friday warned at the White House that they had concerns about the coronavirus spreading in states like Colorado, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania.

“We continue to watch the Chicago area and the Detroit area and have some developing concerns around Colorado, the District of Columbia, and Pennsylvania,” Birx said at the White House press briefing on Friday night.

She said that each area would have its own curve of new infections and that the White House coronavirus task force would continue to share more data as it came in.

“We talked about this week and next week being incredibly difficult,” she said. “We want to recognize the number of Americans who have lost their lives to this virus and recognize the sacrifice that health care providers are making.”

Birx said that more data help the government allocate resources in a way that supports most medical workers on the front lines of fighting the disease.