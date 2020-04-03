Democrat presidential front runner Joe Biden now supports President Trump’s ban on travel from China.

The day after Trump announced the ban in late January, Biden posted a tweet claiming actions need to be taken in the name of “science,” and not with Trump’s alleged “record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering.”

We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 1, 2020

During a campaign event in Fort Madison, Iowa, on January 31, Biden referred to the action as “hysterical xenophobia,” according to Grabien.

But now, Biden’s campaign said he supports the ban.

“Joe Biden supports travel bans that are guided by medical experts, advocated by public health officials, and backed by a full strategy,” Kate Bedingfeld, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told CNN.

“Science supported this ban, therefore he did too.”

Bedingfeld contended Biden’s “xenophobia” allegation was referring to Trump calling it the “Chinese virus,” not the travel ban.

But Trump didn’t connect the virus with China until March 17.

Breitbart News previously reported a Pew Research Center survey found 95 percent of respondents said “restricting international travel to the U.S.” was necessary to curbing the spread of the virus.

The restriction has the support of 94 percent of Democrat voters, according to the poll.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.