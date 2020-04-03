‘Never Trump’s’ Bill Kristol Releases Ad Slamming Trump over Coronavirus

A tax-exempt group led by “Never Trump” Bill Kristol has released a new ad attacking President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, featuring what the group says are Republican voters in key swing states.

Republicans for the Rule of Law, a 501(c)4 tax-exempt “social welfare” organization, released the ad on Friday.

Kristol also backed Trump’s impeachment, and called it a “huge victory” for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in January. He also ran an ad backing impeachment at a time when coronavirus had already become a threat:

Hey, Mr. @VP: You and your staff say it quietly, worried that @realDonaldTrump will hear. We proclaim it loudly:

"It's time for President Pence."

A new video from your friends at Defending Democracy Together (@democracydefend).

More info at https://t.co/oAJfCNnBmN. pic.twitter.com/MjKcThOB0i — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 23, 2020

The new ad is set to air during Fox & Friends on Tuesday, according to The Hill. “The coronavirus is a threat to our people. But the president’s mendacity is a threat to our Constitution,” Kristol said in a statement.

The voters featured in the video are from Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, The Hill reports.

Kristol, who is active on social media, did not tweet about the virus until Feb. 29.

The founder of the now-defunct Weekly Standard, Kristol was once a prominent conservative thought leader before parting ways with the bulk of the Republican Party during the 2016 election.

