Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich stated Thursday that President Donald Trump will be remembered by future generations as a “historic figure” for his response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world.

Gingrich’s remarks came during a phone interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt as he and his wife Callista Gingrich, the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, reside in Rome during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He is extraordinarily energetic. He is learning at an extraordinary pace,” Gingrich said. “And he’s an historic figure, and I think that by the time this is over, as he defeats the virus, pivots and relaunches the economy, people will realize how important it was that we had Donald Trump at this moment in American history.”

Gingrich also took a shot at Nancy Pelosi, who previously blamed American coronavirus deaths on the president. On Sunday, during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Pelosi claimed, “As the president fiddles, people are dying.”

“I think Pelosi has become despicable,” Gingrich said. “I think that her comment the other day comparing President Trump to Nero fiddling while Rome burned was just utterly, totally irresponsible, dishonest, and counter to what Americans need.”

While Italy has been hit hard by the coronavirus, Gingrich suggested that conditions in the country may be improving. As of Thursday, Italy had 110,574 cases and 13,155 deaths as a result of the virus.

“It looks like the Italians may actually be very close to turning the corner,” Gingrich claimed. “The number of new cases has been going down for the last week or so, and they’re still going, there’s still new cases, but it’s not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago.”

Gingrich’s wife shared a photo of themselves on social media last week during the “lockdown in Italy.”

Day 21 — lockdown in Italy with @newtgingrich. Praying for an end to #COVID19 and grateful for a beautiful day. pic.twitter.com/QSWEga4vXG — Callista Gingrich (@CallyGingrich) March 29, 2020

