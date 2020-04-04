Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) ranted that elected officials are not doing enough to provide economic relief to the American people as she made margaritas during an Instagram Live on Friday.

The New York lawmaker told viewers that they need to flood elected officials’ offices with calls and demand further coronavirus relief because “they want to continue to get away with doing far too little.”

“And in this moment there’s no such thing as doing too much. I mean honesty, have you ever had a point in your life where the federal government did too much for you? Where they gave you too much?” she asked.

“Never happened to me. I’ve never seen that in my life. I never had too many scholarships, you know. We never had too many people that got relief. Puerto Rico never got too much aid,” she continued.

“But anyways, I digress. I’m sure there are plenty of Republicans that are of that opinion,” she added, pivoting to an explainer on how to make a margarita:

AOC just wrapped up her Instagram live where she ranted about how elected officials aren’t doing enough all while she was… making a margarita. pic.twitter.com/Wf0fEqQi7B — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 4, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez’s rant comes as lawmakers begin to posture themselves to work on the next phase of economic relief. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to refrain from using the next emergency relief measure to pursue progressive agenda items — a point she seemingly conceded to on Friday.

“We’ve had three bills that have been bipartisan. I think right now we need a fourth bipartisan bill. And I think the bill could be very much like the bill we just passed,” she told CNBC on Friday.

“I’m very much in favor of doing some of the things that we need to do to meet the needs of clean water, more broadband, and the rest of that. That may have to be for a bill beyond this,” the speaker added.

Later in the day, however, Pelosi again signaled that she may pursue broad changes to the way Americans vote in the upcoming elections.

“Vote-by-mail is essential to protecting the future of our democracy as we confront this public health crisis,” Pelosi wrote in a tweet. “There is no legitimate argument against enacting it. #LSSC”:

Vote-by-mail is essential to protecting the future of our democracy as we confront this public health crisis. There is no legitimate argument against enacting it. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/WPgOgIivK0 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 3, 2020

Pelosi attempted to push through a variety of election changes in her version of the last relief measure, which included same-day voter registration, voting by mail, and ballot harvesting.

The freshman lawmaker previewed her own vision for the next phase of economic relief in a tweet on Friday, calling for the forthcoming measure to be “drafted with a lens of reparations”: