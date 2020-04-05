A California federal judge, appointed by former President Jimmy Carter, has mandated the release from prison of six illegal aliens and legal immigrants convicted of child molestation, child abuse, drunk driving, and drug trafficking.

United States District Court for the Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr. has ordered the release of six illegal aliens and legal immigrants, the majority of whom have been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after felony convictions. Some of these felonies include violent crimes against children.

The billionaire George Soros-funded American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argues that the six illegal aliens and legal immigrants must be released due to fear that they could contract the Chinese coronavirus while in ICE detention.

Hatter’s decision in favor of the ACLU sets free:

35-year-old Paolo Rayon Vite, a green card-holder from Mexico. Vite was convicted of child abuse on March 27, 2018. 54-year-old illegal alien Martin Vargas Arellano of Mexico. Arellano has been convicted of child sex crimes against a minor under 14-years-old, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, petty theft with prior, domestic abuse, and failing to register as a sex offender. 54-year-old illegal alien Charleston Edward Dacoff of Belize. Dacoff has an extensive criminal record which includes multiple drunk driving convictions, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of drugs, and two convictions for driving with a suspended license. 40-year-old Luis Lopez Salgado, a green card-holder from Mexico. Salgado has been convicted three times for selling and trafficking cocaine and intent to vandalize. 19-year-old illegal alien Jose Hernandez Velaszquez of Guatemala. Velaszquez has been named a flight risk three times in federal court. 37-year-old illegal alien Jose Robles Rodriguez of Guatemala. In October 2019, Rodriguez was arrested for drunk driving. ICE considers him a danger to the public.

The ACLU is also suing the federal government on behalf of 13 illegal aliens and legal immigrants in ICE custody who are demanding release into the general public in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Already, federal judges in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have ordered the release of about two dozen ICE detainees, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus has asked that all nearly 40,000 ICE detainees be released from federal custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.