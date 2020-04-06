Andrew Cuomo: New York Deaths ‘Effectively Flat’ for Two Days

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference on Monday that the death rate in New York is “effectively flat.”

“While none of this is good news, the possible flattening of the curve is better than the increases we have seen,” he said.

The number of coronavirus deaths in New York is now at 4,758, up from 4,159 yesterday–599 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Cuomo cautioned that it was not yet clear if the state had reached the “apex” of the infection of the death curve, but he noted that it appeared positive. He also noted that hospital limits were already at “red line capacity.”

“If we are plateauing, we are plateauing at a very high level,” he said.

The New York governor expressed some positive statistics, noting that many of the coronavirus numbers are currently under the projections.

His team shared a chart that showed New York is unlikely to need 110,000 beds as projected, noting the number could end up much lower at 20,000.

But he cautioned that New Yorkers should not relax their social distancing efforts.

“This is an enemy that we have underestimated from day one, and we have paid the price dearly,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the shutdown of the state should continue until April 29 and urged New Yorkers to continue social distancing to help stop the virus.

“This virus has kicked our rear end. … This is not the time to slack off,” he said.