Donald Trump Stumps Reporters on HHS Inspector General Report

President Donald Trump challenged reporters at the White House on Monday who were questioning him about a report issued by the Health and Human Services Inspector General office reporting shortages in coronavirus testing.

“What’s his name?” Trump said to Fox News reporter Kristin Fisher, who asked him about the report.

“I don’t know his name off the top of my head,” the Fisher replied.

HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir noted that the inspector general survey was conducted on March 23-27 and said that he was not informed about the problem until he saw it in the media this morning.

Testing numbers, Giroir asserted, had dramatically improved in recent days, making the IG survey outdated.

“Give me the name of the inspector general,” Trump said. “Could there be politics be [sic] entered into that?”

ABC News reporter Jon Karl followed up on the question about the inspector general, noting that the HHS inspector general office was led by Christi Grimm.

“It still could be her opinion. When was she appointed?” Trump asked.

Karl admitted that he did not know when the inspector general was appointed.

“Let me know when she was appointed would you?” Trump replied.

Later in the briefing, Karl admitted that Grimm served in former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“Oh, you didn’t tell me that! … there’s a typical fake news deal,” Trump shot back at Karl. “You’re a third rate reporter, and what you did was a disgrace.”

Trump continued, “Thank you very much, Jon. You will never make it,” and he turned to take another question.