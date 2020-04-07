Democrat Congressman Gavels In House of Representatives Wearing Coronavirus Mask

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) wore a protective mask on Tuesday as he gaveled in a Pro-forma session of the House of Representatives.

Sherman opened the floor wearing a mask as House chaplain Rev. Pat Conroy led an opening prayer in the empty chamber. The event was captured by C-SPAN cameras.

“May love, not fear go viral,” Conroy prayed, asking for guidance for members of the House of Representatives.

“Help us to practice social distancing and all other methods of safe interaction while we strive to find new and creative ways to come together in spirit and solidarity,” Conroy prayed.

Rev. Conroy and other aides in the chamber did not wear a mask.

Sherman led the group in a pledge of allegiance and conducted brief business before closing the session.

Sherman announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had approved the policy of submitting and introducing bills electronically while Congress remains out of session as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.