Rand Paul Recovers from Coronavirus, Volunteering at Hospital

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced Tuesday that he has recovered from the Chinese coronavirus and has begun volunteering at a Kentucky hospital.

“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative,” Paul tweeted. “I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!”

Paul contracted the coronavirus in March, making him the first senator to be infected.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” a spokesperson for the lawmaker said at the time. “He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

Paul, an eye surgeon, is volunteering at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green while the Senate is on a break amid the coronavirus outbreak. Paul worked in emergency rooms early in his career as a physician, his office said.

The hospital’s CEO, Mike Sherrod, said Tuesday that the senator is “lifting the spirits of patients and our colleagues” by volunteering.

“We appreciate Senator Paul and his support in recognizing our healthcare workers and providers at TriStar Greenview for their unwavering response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement.

The AP contributed to this report.