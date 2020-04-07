President Donald Trump has selected Kayleigh McEnany as his new press secretary, according to the New York Times.

McEnany is currently working for the Trump reelection campaign as the national press secretary. She also served as the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

McEnany will be the president’s fourth press secretary, after Sean Spicer, Sarah Sanders, and Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham announced she was stepping down Tuesday to serve as the chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump.

McEnany was also a former conservative contributor for CNN but left the network in 2017.

McEnany recently spoke to Breitbart News about a weekly Bible study she helped found with her colleagues in the Trump campaign.

“As Christian men and women, our Bible study helps us to keep our eyes and mind on Christ,” she said. “It offers a time to pray for our president and pray for our nation.”

Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah is also expected to join the White House communications team, according to Axios.

Farah served with Mark Meadows on Capitol Hill as the communications director for the House Freedom Caucus and worked as the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence before leaving for the Pentagon.

The new appointments have yet to be officially announced by the White House.