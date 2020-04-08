Mike Bloomberg gun control group Students Demand Action has launched a virtual organizing effort amid the coronavirus shutdown in order to register 100,000 new voters.

CNN reports that the gun control group is “[focusing] on 13 battleground states and marks the group’s first large-scale effort to use online-only tools to encourage young people to head to the polls.”

Students Demand Action has about 200,000 members, which is approximately 1/25 the size of the NRA’s membership. They planned a big voter registration push for the 2020 Spring semester but had to trade that plan for virtual organizing once schools closed.

Two other Bloomberg-affiliated gun control groups — Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety — recently made news by urging governors around the country to ignore Trump Administration guidelines listing gun stores as “essential” businesses.

Breitbart News reported Everytown’s John Feinblatt saying, “It’s shameful and nonsensical that the Trump administration has decided to put gun dealers and manufacturers on the same level as police, first responders, hospital workers, and other Americans who are risking everything to save lives during this pandemic. Governors should feel free to ignore this irresponsible advisory and do what’s best for their residents.”

