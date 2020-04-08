President Donald Trump questioned why Sen. Bernie Sanders said he would keep all of his delegates, even though he dropped out of the Democrat presidential primary on Wednesday.

“What about his delegates?” Trump asked. “He said he’s going to keep his delegates and he would like to get more of them … is he dropping out or not?”

The president commented on Sanders’ exit from the Democrat presidential primary during the White House press briefing.

Sanders told supporters on Wednesday that even though he was suspending his campaign, “I will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates.”

“That’s a weird deal going on,” Trump said.

The president added that he hoped that he would win over Sanders’ supporters to his campaign, noting that he was doing things on trade that they both supported.