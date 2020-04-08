Donald Trump Welcomes Bernie Sanders Supporters to Republican Party

President Donald Trump opened his arms to supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday, noting that they both agreed on trade issues.

“The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “TRADE!”

Sanders ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday morning, addressing supporters from his home in Vermont.

“The path toward victory is virtually impossible,” Sanders told supporters. The Vermont senator’s decision to end his campaign leaves former Vice President Joe Biden as the de facto nominee for the Democrat party.

Trump suggested that supporters of Sanders were cheated by the Democrat establishment.

“This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco,” Trump wrote.

Trump blamed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for failing to end her campaign in a timely fashion, allowing Sanders to win over her supporters.

“If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!” he wrote.