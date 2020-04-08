A woman who has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault said that there is “no democracy” for her after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race on Wednesday.

“Many of you that supported different Dem candidates are struggling right now,” Tara Reade, who has claimed Biden assaulted her in the early 1990s, wrote on Twitter.

“I will still fight to have my history with Joe Biden known that he sexually harassed & assaulted me when I was his staffer in 1993.

You all need to vote for who you wish. For me there is no democracy.”

In late March, Reade detailed the attack she said took place near the U.S. Capitol:

And then he went down my skirt and then up inside it. And he penetrated me with his fingers, whatever. And he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying something to me. He said several things and I can’t remember everything [that] he said. I remember a couple of things. I remember his saying, first, like as he was doing it, ‘Do you want to go somewhere else?’ and then him saying to me, when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing and I, how I was pulled back and he said, ‘Come on man, I heard you liked me.’ That phrase stayed with me because I kept thinking what I might have said. And I can’t remember exactly if he said ‘I thought’ or if ‘I heard.’ It’s like he implied that I had done this.

“For me, everything shattered in that moment,” she added. “He wasn’t trying to do anything more. But I looked up to him. He was my father’s age. He was this champion of women’s rights in my eyes and I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

Biden’s campaign has denied Reade’s allegation.

“Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims. We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false,” Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director, told Fox News.

