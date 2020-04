President Donald Trump joked on Friday at the White House that Dr. Anthony Fauci was so popular, he could beat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a primary if he ran for office.

“I told Tony Fauci, I said, why don’t you move to New York, run against AOC. You will win easily,” Trump said, noting that he had “great respect” for the federal doctors.

“I kid, by the way. You know that,” Trump said.