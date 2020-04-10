‘Let the Death Angel Pass Over’ — Donald Trump Hosts White House Easter Blessing

President Donald Trump on Good Friday hosted an Easter blessing on the United States of America at the White House, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this holy time our nation is engaged in a battle like never before, the invisible enemy,” Trump said, prior to the blessing.

The blessing was bestowed by Bishop Harry Jackson, the senior pastor at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland.

“Lord let the death angel pass over,” Jackson prayed. “Let there be mitigation of this plague, this disease, let medical science come forth.”

Jackson explained that Good Friday was one of the darkest days in the Christian faith, but that “the resurrection was the victory.”

The president asked all Americans to pray for the country and medical workers during the historic time of crisis.

“Though we will not be able to gather together with one another as we normally would on Easter, we can use this sacred time to focus on prayer, reflection and growing our personal relationship with God,” he said. “So important.

The president also cited Isaiah 60:2-3:

“Darkness covers the earth but the Lord rises upon you and his glory appears over you. For the Lord will be your everlasting light.”