As frustrations grow among Michigan workers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer assured the state on Wednesday that the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are exempt from her newly expanded stay-at-home order.

Then on Thursday, she increased the crackdown on tax-paying workers.

Leaders everywhere have heard a few concerns from children, so I wanted to be sure to address two important topics with our kids — the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy. pic.twitter.com/nNgr7gO0hp — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 8, 2020

“We heard there were kids in Michigan who had a few concerns, so I wanted to let you know that I spoke with the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy to let them know that they are essential workers and they can keep doing their jobs even though the rest of us are staying home,” Whitmer said in the video message.

The following day, Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order, and widened it to additional retailers, saying:

A new section of the order imposes restrictions on stores in an effort to reduce crowds. Large stores must limit the number of people in the store at one time to no more than 4 customers for every 1,000 square feet of customer floor space; small stores must limit capacity to 25% of the total occupancy limits (including employees) under the fire codes. To regulate entry, stores must establish lines with markings for patrons to enable them to stand at least six feet apart from one another while waiting. Large stores must also close areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, or paint.

Michiganders are growing increasingly frustrated with the shutdown.

“The governor’s extended Stay-at-Home order is the wrong call and is bad for Michigan families,” state House Speaker Lee Chatfield posted on Twitter.

“We had a chance today to protect public health and take a positive step towards recovery. Unfortunately, rather than focus on what’s safe, the governor decided again who is ‘essential.'”

People in our state are hurting. Family-owned businesses have been run to the ground & hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs because of it. Unemployment is skyrocketing & our government has not been there to answer the call. We deserve better! This is unacceptable. — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) April 9, 2020

“People in our state are hurting. Family-owned businesses have been run to the ground & hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs because of it,” he added in another tweet. “Unemployment is skyrocketing & our government has not been there to answer the call. We deserve better! This is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, fed-up residents are planning a Tax Day protest at the capitol in Lansing.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition has announced “a vehicle rally to surround the Capitol Building” on April 15 at 12 p.m.

“Michigan’s typical small business owners obey laws, but they may not notice the progressive agenda being pushed by our radical leftist Governor Whitmer,” said Rosanne Ponkowski, President of the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

“Dope shops are open, while cigar shops are closed.”

“We can get this rally done and stay within the social distancing guidelines,” said Marian Sheridan, co-founder of the group.

“Citizens are frankly tired of being treated like babies. As adults, we now know what needs to be done to stay safe. We also believe the liberal attack on the economy is becoming a serious threat right now. Join us in Lansing. We need to stop the madness and have a plan to re-open Michigan’s economy before it is too late,” she added.

The group is reminding protesters to “stay in your vehicle and practice safe hygiene as we have all been reminded. Cars should be filled with only members of your immediate family.”

