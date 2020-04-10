New York ICU Admissions Rate Negative for First Time Since Coronavirus Crisis Began

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed during his Friday press conference that fewer residents were in hospital Intensive Care Units since the coronavirus crisis began.

Cuomo shared a chart showing that the ICU rate was finally at -17, the least amount since they started charting the rates on March 17:

“That’s good,” Cuomo said.

He noted that the number of hospitalizations and intubations ticked up slightly on Thursday but that as part of a three-day average, it was on a downward trend.

Cuomo also reported that 777 New Yorkers lost their lives on Thursday, down from 799 on Wednesday and 779 on Tuesday.

The governor said that any attempt to reopen the state would require a massive expansion of coronavirus testing, and he called for the federal government to step in and employ the Defense Production Act to do it.