The World Health Organization (WHO) is under fire from the United States president and lawmakers, after its unfailing defense of the Chinese Communist Party’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic that may have slowed the global response and cost lives.

WHO has backed China throughout the coronavirus pandemic, from promoting false Chinese statements to helping it deflect blame as the virus spread from Wuhan, China, to the rest of the world, killing more than 1.6 million worldwide.

Earlier this week, President Trump announced he was considering withholding U.S. funding for WHO.

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

The U.S. is the top donor to WHO, giving the body more than $400 million in voluntary contributions in 2017, according to WHO funding documents. The second top donor was the United Kingdom at more than $163 million. China gave $10 million.

“The American people think that international organizations are inherently good. This is not about saying they’re bad,” said James Carafano, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy Studies and Vice President of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for International Studies.

“It’s about saying they’re being hijacked by the Chinese, and you need to wake up to that. It’s like the mafia taking over the police department. There’s nothing wrong with the police department, but if they’re on the mafia payroll it’s a problem,” he said.

Even before the pandemic, WHO had attracted increased U.S. scrutiny for not allowing Taiwan, a U.S. ally, to participate in the body’s meetings at China’s request.

For example, WHO has blocked Taiwan from attending its annual World Health Assembly since 2016, when pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen was elected. That is despite Taiwan being the 22nd largest economy in the world and a major travel hub in East Asia, with 17 airports connectied to more than 32 countries and more than 72 million passengers passing through its airports per year.

But China has pressured WHO and other international bodies to exclude Taiwan, since it considers Taiwan a rogue province that is part of its territory and not a separate country.

Taiwanese officials say their exclusion from WHO has put lives at risk in dealing with the coronavirus.

Taiwan’s vice president told the Financial Times that Taiwanese health authorities warned WHO that the coronavirus could be transmitted from human-to-human in late December, but that the WHO ignored them and did not accept that finding until more than 20 days later.

“Criticism of WHO is absolutely warranted. There should be an investigation of China’s insinuation into the organization and whether that is the main reason the WHO for example failed to recognize human-to-human contamination until January 23,” Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said in a recent interview.

In mid-January, WHO amplified a false claim from Chinese authorities that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission on its Twitter account:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

It was not until January 22 that WHO admitted there was evidence of “person-to-person transmission,” adding that it was not “unexpected”:

There is evidence of person-to-person transmission among close contacts such as in families or in health care settings. This is not unexpected with a respiratory disease. We have not seen any evidence of onward transmission such as 3rd, 4th generation transmission – @mvankerkhove — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 22, 2020

The WHO resisted calling the coronavirus a global health emergency until another week later, on January 30:

I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of #2019nCoV, not because of what is happening in #China, but because of what is happening in other countries.https://t.co/HNrxyGeoBA — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 30, 2020

When President Trump ordered travel restrictions from China that same day, Tedros said, “We oppose it.” He added: “This is the time for facts, not fear; for science, not rumors. This is the time for solidarity, not stigma.”

“There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade,” he said on February 2. Travel restrictions were not needed to stop the outbreak and could “have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit,” he said.

Chinese officials used WHO’s statements to criticize the restrictions. “All these measures are seriously against recommendation by the WHO,” said Li Song, China’s ambassador for disarmament at the United Nations.

“I think there are many legitimate questions on WHO, particularly in boxing Taiwan out that not just endangers the health of the people Taiwan, but really slowed the global response to that,” Carafano said.

Tedros has also complimented China profusely for its handling of the crisis, despite China initially hiding information and not notifying WHO of the coronavirus until December 31.

Doctors in China had seen evidence of the coronavirus by mid-December, if not earlier, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

China did not share the genetic sequence for the coronavirus with WHO until January 11, which allowed other nations to start working on a vaccine.

BREAKING: WHO has received the genetic sequences for the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from the Chinese authorities. We expect them to be made publicly available as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/h1w7A0jBm2 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 11, 2020

But Tedros praised China on January 23, “Once again, I’d like to thank the Government of China for its cooperation & transparency.” He has also hailed China on its “speed” in detecting the outbreak as “very impressive, as well as its “commitment to transparency and to supporting other countries.”

“The speed with which #China detected the outbreak, isolated the virus, sequenced the genome and shared it with WHO and the world are very impressive. So is ’s commitment to transparency and to supporting other countries”-@DrTedros #2019nCoV — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 30, 2020

After Trump — in addition to multiple mainstream media news outlets — called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus,” WHO and Tedros urged people not to “attach locations or ethnicity to the disease.”

“This is not a … ‘Chinese Virus,'” WHO tweeted, adding that the official name — COVID-19 — was ‘deliberately chosen to avoid stigmatization.”

DO – talk about the new #coronavirus disease (#COVID19) DON’T – attach locations or ethnicity to the disease, this is not a “Wuhan Virus”, “Chinese Virus” or “Asian Virus”.

The official name for the disease was deliberately chosen to avoid stigmatizationhttps://t.co/yShiCMfYF3 pic.twitter.com/belHrq5HVo — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 2, 2020

“There’s something systemically wrong with the WHO’s decision-making processes, and how China factors into that, I don’t know, but it certainly appears that China has undue influence in the WHO,” Glaser said.

She said China’s influence on WHO did not seem to be a function of its donation, since it is a “pittance” compared to what the U.S. gives.

“So money does not fully explain this, so there’s something else going on,” she said.

The Daily Mail recently took a deeper look at Tedros’ background, which revealed he began his government career in Ethiopia under a Marxist and then Communist regime, and that Chinese diplomats reportedly lobbied for him to get the position at WHO.

According to the Sunday Times : “Chinese diplomats had campaigned hard for the Ethiopian, using Beijing’s financial clout and opaque aid budget to build support for him among developing countries.”

The Daily Mail report said United Nations records showed that under Tedros, Chinese contributions to WHO as well as Ethiopia’s aid budget “substantially increased.” It also said when Tedros served as foreign minister of Ethiopia, he was hailed for procuring a funding boost from the UN and China, who had previously given little to the country.

A review of Tedros’ Twitter account shows praising China for its increased contribution to WHO and Chinese-Ethiopian deals as far back as 2014:

Back from a successful visit to #China . Signed agreement with Minister Li Bin to increase China's voluntary contribution to @WHO by 50%. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 20, 2017

China firm completes gas appraisal wells in #Ethiopia https://t.co/yjGu8T6qgI — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 2, 2016

Ethiopia, China enjoy excellent relations: Ethiopian PM – Xinhua http://t.co/3xs7QxAqtZ — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 5, 2014

Experts say China’s growing influence within a host of international bodies needs more scrutiny.

“It reflects a bigger problem that we’ve been trying to bring attention to, which is the Chinese penetration of into a whole range of international organizations and really trying to shift those for Chinese benefit,” said Carafano.

China has also blocked the Taiwanese out of the International Civil Airline Organization (ICAO), Carafano said. “That creates a public safety challenge, because Taiwan has its own airline,” he said.

“If you look at UN-affiliated agencies, you will find that the presence of Chinese officials … throughout these organizations has had an impact on the way that they function,” Glaser said.

“We even saw in the case of just a few months ago, the World Bank had signed in 1999 an MOU with China that compelled all the people in Taiwan to change their passports to [People’s Republic of China] passports or be basically fired,” she said.

“When an organization like the World Bank is called out and that kind of information becomes public they are then compelled to change their practices so it is really important to uncover what is going on in these types of organizations,” she said.

WHO has tried to avoid questions about its preferential treatment of China. In a recent interview with a Hong Kong-based outlet, a top WHO official pretended not to hear a question over whether Taiwan should be allowed into WHO and then hung up on the journalist.

“I mean, this is just abominable behavior,” Glaser said.

There are now at least three bills in Congress and a growing number of U.S. lawmakers calling for the investigation of WHO, suspension of U.S. funds to the organization, and for Tedros to retract his misleading statements.

For reasons beyond understanding, the @WHO acted as a silent partner in China's disinformation efforts instead of protecting the lives of millions across the world, including hundreds of thousands of American citizens. We should be defund them until @DrTedros resigns! https://t.co/KRotzkJpGO — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) April 7, 2020

.@WHO Director @DrTedros covered up for #China early on & has been an accomplice in promoting their propaganda on #COVIDー19, praising their "transparency." China has been dishonest, not transparent. Because of this, 1 million people are sick & thousands are dead. #TedrosResign pic.twitter.com/9Y4D4nN4nD — Rep. Michael Waltz (@RepMichaelWaltz) April 9, 2020

Brett Schaefer, a senior research fellow at Heritage said Trump is right to apply more pressure on the WHO for its response, but said instead of cutting all funding, should condition it on the completion of an investigation and steps to make it more responsive and accessible to Taiwan.

“The U.S. should demand that Taiwan be allowed to participate as an observer in WHO meetings and deliberations, as the Holy See and Palestine currently do,” he said.

