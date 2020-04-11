Florida County Mandates Wearing Masks in Public ‘Until Further Notice’

Officials in Florida’s Osceola County have mandated that residents wear masks in public “until further notice,” they announced Friday.

Authorities require residents of the county to adhere to the ordinance, which goes into effect Monday, April 12. Individuals must wear a mask in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

“Face coverings are pieces of cloth material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands,” the City of Kissimmee specified, clarifying that it does not have to be an N95 or surgical mask.

“Every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in Osceola County is required to wear a cloth facial covering consistent with the current CDC guidelines while in any public place,” the City continued.

“If wearing a face covering will cause impairment due to an existing health condition then you are not required to wear one,” the city added.

Children under two do not require a mask. Additionally, individuals do not need to wear masks while exercising in public as long as they are adhering to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines:

Beginning on Monday, April 13, 2020, anyone in a public space in Osceola County will be required to wear a face covering. For more info, including tips on how to create a face covering, visit https://t.co/nBMGKuTcw4. pic.twitter.com/fJ4JB6sSDX — City of Kissimmee (@CityofKissimmee) April 10, 2020

Those who fail to adhere to the ordinance face 60 days in jail or a fine of up to $500, according to WESH.

Osceola County had just over 300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Friday evening and less than 100 hospitalizations. Five coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has recommended wearing masks at grocery stores to help prevent the spread of the virus, but he has not mandated such action.

“The grocery stores are packed and when you have close contact that’s when this virus is most likely to be transmitted,” DeSantis said this week.

“So having the masks I think could absolutely cut down on the transmissibility of this, I think that’s a very important precaution,” he added.