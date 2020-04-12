Donald Trump Marks ‘Separated’ Easter Sunday: ‘We’re Getting Rid of the Plague’

President Donald Trump on Sunday released an Easter Sunday greeting video from the White House, during the coronavirus crisis.

“This Easter will be much different than others because in many cases, we’ll be separated physically only from our churches,” Trump said. “We won’t be sitting there next to each other, which we’d like to be, and soon will be again, but right now we’re keeping separation.”

Trump was optimistic about the progress made in the ongoing fight against the spread of the virus.

“We’re getting rid of the plague, it’s a plague on our country like we’ve never seen,” he said. “But we’re winning the battle we’re winning the war.”

Trump urged all families to celebrate Easter.

“Celebrate, bring the family together like no other, we have a lot to be thankful for,” he said.

President Trump said Friday that he would view Easter Sunday services online during the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m going to be watching on a laptop,” he said. “Now a laptop is not the same as being in his church or being in another church. It’s not, no matter what you say.”

The president said that he would watch Pastor Robert Jeffress’s service from First Baptist Dallas on Easter.

First Lady Melania Trump also wished the country a Happy Easter, sharing a video of her reading an Easter story.

“Happy Easter,” Melania said. “I hope you are able to enjoy this special holiday and be sure to take care of yourselves and each other.”

The First Lady traditionally reads a children’s story during the Easter Egg roll at the White House.