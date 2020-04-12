An online petition calling both for the resignation of World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the inclusion of Taiwan in the globalist body was nearing one million signatures Sunday morning.

The campaign began on January 31 when the petition titled, “Call for the resignation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General,” appeared on Change.org, citing Tedros’ refusal on January 23 to designate the Wuhan coronavirus a global health emergency.

The author said this was partially to blame for the number of infected cases increasing more than tenfold from 800 to more than 10,000 in as little as five days.

So too was the outright refusal of the WHO to acknowledge the scale of the problem that lay ahead:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

“We strongly think Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is not fit for his role as WHO Director General. We call for the Immediate Resignation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,” the petition reads.

“A lot of us are really disappointed,” the petition continues. “We believe WHO is supposed to be politically neutral. Without any investigation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus solely believes on [sic] the death and infected numbers that the Chinese government provided with them.”

It ends with the following plea: “Taiwan should not be excluded from WHO for any political reasons. Their technologies are far more advanced than some of the countries on the “selected WHO list.”

As Breitbart News has extensively reported, the criticism of the handling of the Chinese coronavirus crisis by WHO in general and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in particular has been growing.

It is deeply troubling @WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu is helping the Chinese Communist Party obfuscate the origins and trajectory of #COVID19, at the risk of health around the globe.https://t.co/gobeAmq7Pd — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 25, 2020

U.S. lawmakers have been among Tedros’ harshest critics. On Thursday, a group of Republicans from the House Oversight Committee wrote to Tedros, demanding the Ethiopian disclose the precise nature of his relationship with Chinese Communist Party officials.

“Throughout the crisis, the WHO has shied away from placing any blame on the Chinese government, which is in essence the Communist Party of China,” the Republicans wrote. “You, as leader of the WHO, even went so far as to praise the Chinese government’s ‘transparency’ during the crisis, when, in fact, the regime has consistently lied to the world by underreporting their actual infection and death statistics.”

The GOP letter cited a January message on Twitter in which the WHO said Chinese authorities found “no clear evidence” of human-to-human transmission of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

As of yet there has been no response by WHO to the calls for Tedros’ resignation aligned with the need for a transparent overhaul of the entire operation. Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow sets out the case below:

Meanwhile, the United States surpassed Italy for total coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday night and is now leading the world in reported fatalities from the Wuhan virus, as Breitbart News reported.

Data from Italy’s Civil Protection reveals the nation has suffered a total of 19,468 fatalities from the coronavirus.

Both the U.S. and Italy have now exceeded 19,000 deaths due to the Wuhan virus, while the overall death tolls from the Chinese virus continue to surge in Spain (16,353) and France (13,216).