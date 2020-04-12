The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is allowing “drive-up” sales of firearms during the cornonavirus shutdown.

Cincinnati.com reports the ATF posted the new guidelines for Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) on Friday, giving the dealers the option of conducting sales through a “drive-up” or “walk-up” window.

The ATF made clear that the sale transaction must take place in a way that “the customer is on the licensee’s property, on the exterior of the brick-and-mortar structure at the address listed on the license.” And the option of “drive-up” or “walk-up” sales do not eliminate the requirement for a background check via the National Instant Criminal Background System (NICS).

CNN reports the ATF made the concession “in response to questions about how gun dealers can sell the weapons during the pandemic.”

Breitbart News reported that March 2020 NICS checks shattered the record for the number of background checks performed in a single month. This means March 2020 witnessed more background checks than any month, during any year, since 1998.

Gun stores have reported unprecedented demand for firearms during the coronavirus crisis. This demand has included long lines–stretching out gun store doors and around the block in some instances–and has resulted in empty shelves in many stores.

