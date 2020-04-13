President Donald Trump said Monday at the White House that there would be consequences for China’s misinformation about the coronavirus, but he declined to share them with the media.

“Why are there no consequences for China for the misinformation?” asked CBS reporter Paula Reid on Monday.

“I wouldn’t tell you. China will find out. Why would I tell you?” Trump replied. “How do you know there are no consequences? You’re going to find out. I wouldn’t tell you; you’re probably the last person on Earth that I would tell.”

Trump said that he would continue to aggressively challenge the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization in his administration.

“I call them ‘The Bobbsey Twins,'” Trump said.

