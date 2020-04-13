GOP Rep. Andy Biggs: It Is Time for Anthony Fauci to ‘Step Down’

Appearing Monday on KNST AM 790’s The Morning Ritual with host Garret Lewis, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said he believes it is time for Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House coronavirus task force member, to step down from his post.

A partial transcript is as follows:

GARRET LEWIS: I saw a very interesting article over the weekend — an op-ed written by Congressman Biggs and another Congressman, Ken Buck: “Is Anthony Fauci Helping or Hurting?” Who is better to answer that question than the guy who actually wrote the op-ed? … What’s the answer? In your opinion, is Anthony Fauci helping or hurting?