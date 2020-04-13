Joe Biden promised voters on Monday he would have the most progressive administration since “Roosevelt,” but he didn’t clarify whether he meant Franklin or Theodore.

While hosting a livestream with Bernie Sanders, who endorsed his former rival, Biden said he was “excited” to work with Sanders on advancing far-left policies.

“Not me–us. That’s your phrase, pal,” Biden said.

“Your supporters and I are going to make the same commitment. I see you—your supporters, I see you, I hear you, I understand the urgency of what it is that we have to get done in this country. I hope you’ll join us,” he said.

Biden said after he defeats Donald Trump, “We can transform this nation. We can transform it so that it goes down in history, with your help Bernie, as one of the most progressive administrations since Roosevelt.”

He added he thinks it’s “doable,” as Sanders nodded in agreement.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale slammed the alliance:

This is further proof that even though Bernie Sanders won’t be on the ballot in November, his issues will be. Biden had to adopt most of Bernie’s agenda to be successful in the Democrat primaries. One thing that is missing is enthusiasm, however, as almost no one is excited about a Biden candidacy. And while Biden is the Democrat establishment’s candidate, President Trump remains the disruptor candidate who has brought change to Washington. President Trump’s supporters will run through a brick wall to vote for him. Nobody is running through a brick wall for Joe Biden.

Sanders’ supporters aren’t so quick to jump on board.

With the utmost respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being & a genuine inspiration, I don't endorse Joe Biden. I supported Bernie Sanders because he backed ideas like #MedicareForAll, cancelling ALL student debt, & a wealth tax. Biden supports none of those. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 13, 2020

“With the utmost respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being & a genuine inspiration, I don’t endorse Joe Biden,” former Sanders press secretary Briahna Joe Gray wrote on Twitter.

