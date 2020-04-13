A White House reporter wearing a mask on Monday asked President Donald Trump a question during the White House press briefing.

The reporter, Niels Lesniewski of Roll Call, was called on by Trump as he was wearing a mask.

“Go ahead, with the new face mask,” Trump said, pointing Lesniewski out during the briefing.

“Sir, if you can hear me through the mask…” Lesniewski began.

“Barely,” Trump replied, before adding, “I hear you well.”

Lesniewski asked about more funds for Washington, DC, noting that district officials felt shortchanged in past bills passed to alleviate the economic pain caused by the coronavirus crisis.