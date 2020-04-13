Surgeon General Jerome Adams expressed the frustration of trying to communicate the principles of health during the coronavirus crisis in a partisan politicized media environment.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow, Adams said it was “shocking” his words were wilfully “misportrayed” and “mischaracterized” by many in the establishment media.

“It’s the challenge of communicating in a highly partisan and political environment,” Adams said. “And I just want to talk about health and medicine … unfortunately, we’re having to deal with the fact that everything is viewed through a political lense.”

White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor challenged Adams for using the terms “Big Momma” and “Granddaddy” and “Abuela” on Friday while speaking to the black and Hispanic communities about fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

“We need you to do this,” Adams said. “If not for yourself, then for your Abuela. Do it for your granddaddy. Do it for your Big Momma. Do it for your Pop-Pop.”

Adams said he was speaking from his own experience as a black man and having a Puerto Rician niece, who referred to her grandmother as “Abuela.”

“One of the things I’m realizing, when I’m standing in the White House next to the president of the United States, when I say things, they’re questioned and people question my authenticity,” he said.

He said he always tried to be non-partisan and apolitical in his approach to issues of public health.

“I really do try to be America’s doctor, and I’m proud to be appointed by the Trump administration to be in this incredibly important role,” he said.

